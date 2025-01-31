The Delhi High Court has declared a court holiday on Wednesday, February 5, in view of assembly elections in the national capital. The Delhi High Court has declared a court holiday for itself and subordinate courts for February 5 on account of the Delhi polls. The court also said that the cases listed on February 5 will be taken up on February 6, in addition to the cases already fixed. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: PM Narendra Modi Targets Aam Aadmi Party Again With ‘AAPda’ Jibe, Says ‘BJP Will Expose AAP Govt’s Corruption After Coming to Power’.

Delhi High Court Announces Court Holiday on February 5

