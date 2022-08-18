The Delhi High Court ordered the city police to register an FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain, who has been accused of rape. While ordering the police to register an FIR, the High Court said, "Police have a lot to explain". The court observed that the police have a lot to explain after it failed to file an FIR on the receipt of a complaint sent to the Commissioner of Police. The court also directed the police to complete the investigation into the rape allegations against the BJP leader within three months.

Check Tweet:

"Police have a lot to explain:" Delhi High Court orders registration of FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain accused of rape report by @ShagunSuryam https://t.co/wDo5bFCeSE — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) August 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)