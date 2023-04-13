A child was attacked by pack of stray dogs in Maharashtra 's Nagpur. The horrific incident took place on April 11 and was caught on a CCTV camera. The child suffered serious injuries in the dog attack incident. In the viral video, the stray dogs can be seen attacking and then dragging the boy. However, he was saved after his mother came to his rescue. Dog Attack in Uttar Pradesh: 11-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Maharajganj Town.

Stray Dogs Attack Child in Nagpur

4 years old boy injured who was attacked by a pack of Stray in #Nagpur,#Maharashtra. More than 6 stray dogs attacked the child, the child was badly injured...#CCTV video of #stray dogs attacking.. pic.twitter.com/stfxDcF1Er — Indrajeet chaubey (@indrajeet8080) April 13, 2023

