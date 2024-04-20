'Don't Malign Image of Indian Railways': Ministry of Railways After Video of Overcrowding in 2nd AC Train Goes Viral

A video showing the overcrowding in the 2nd AC coaches of the Indian trains sparked a massive outrage over social media. Now, the Ministry of Railways has responded to the viral video. Sharing a video from the inside of the coaches of the 2nd AC train, the ministry said, "The present video of the coach. No overcrowding. Please don't malign the image of Indian Railways by sharing misleading videos." The earlier video was shared by a user, who tagged Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, stating, "This is not a General Coach. This is not a Sleeper Coach. This is not a 3AC Coach. This is a 2nd AC Coach!! The crowd has reached one of the most premium coaches of Indian Trains." Overcrowding in Train: Man Shares Video of Packed Sleeper Coach With Passengers Sitting on Floor, Indian Railways Responds After Post Goes Viral.

'Don't Malign Image of Indian Railways'

The present video of the coach. No overcrowding. Please don't malign the image of Indian Railways by sharing misleading videos. https://t.co/70xQkhRVdT pic.twitter.com/ivz9LDyFly — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 20, 2024

