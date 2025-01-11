Financial influencer Abhishek Kar issued an apology after sparking outrage with his controversial remarks about women in Assam during a podcast. In the viral clip, Kar claimed that women in a village in Assam’s Mayong turn men into goats or other animals, reverting them to human form at night for physical relations. These statements, based on unverified claims, drew widespread criticism and legal action. Kar apologised on Saturday, addressing the Assam Chief Minister’s Office and others hurt by his comments. He clarified that his intent was not to offend or create chaos and promised to research thoroughly before referencing existing data in the future. Mayong, known for its mystic practices, is historically linked to traditional medicine rather than the fantastical claims made by Kar. Abhishek Kar Lands in Trouble: Finfluencer To Face Legal Action Over 'Assam Village Women Can Turn Men Into Goats' Remarks After CM's Office Flags Viral Video.

Finfluencer Abhishek Kar Apologises for Controversial Remarks on Assam Women

Apologies to people, @CMOfficeAssam, @gpsinghips and every concerned party who was hurt. The intent wasn’t to hurt anyone and it will be kept in mind going forward that such incidents dont happen again 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KUFIkele1o — Abhishek Kar (@Abhishekkar_) January 10, 2025

