Rape convict Narayan Sai, who is the son of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, on Monday, January 29, withdrew his plea seeking 20 days of interim bail to look after his ailing father. The withdrawal of the plea came after the Gujarat High Court expressed its disinclination to allow his plea, saying that his prayer wasn't backed by sufficient medical documents. "Looking at your history, we don't trust you. The court had (earlier) imposed Rs. 1 lakh on you (for filing a forged medical document in 2022). All the documents on which you are relying should be on affidavit. File a fresh application with all the relevant documents on the affidavit so that its authenticity can be checked…We don't trust you," the bench of Justice AS Supehia and Justice Vimal K Vyas said. 'You Are Dealing With Human Beings': Gujarat High Court Raps PSC for Rejecting Pregnant Candidate's Plea To Postpone Interview.

