The Karnataka High Court today, December 16, stayed proceedings in a rape case against a Bengaluru resident who was booked on a complaint lodged by a woman he met through the online dating app Bumble. The high court bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna said that the 22-year-old youth was "caught in a web of crime" for the "mistake" of having registered himself on a dating app. "This case projects the classic instance of the dangers of dating apps. The petitioner and the complainant register themselves on Bumble, a dating app. Their meeting leads them to a room in OYO. The next day the petitioner drops the complainant home. The very next day, the complainant goes to the police station and registers a crime of 376 of the IPC for the offence of rape," the judge said. The accused, Sampras Anthony's counsel, told the court that it was a case of consensual sex between him and the complainant. ‘If Kannada Is Not To Die Out, Then Kannada Should Be Recognised’: Karnataka High Court Bench Pronounces Order in Kannada.

Case Projects the Classic Instance of the Dangers of Dating Apps

"Dangers of dating apps": Karnataka High Court grants relief to youth accused of rape by Bumble date Read full story: https://t.co/sosi94A0sO pic.twitter.com/PU2nWfqZAJ — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) December 16, 2024

