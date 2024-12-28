Heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh has created dangerous conditions on icy mountain roads. A recent incident in Manali captured on video shows a small truck skidding uncontrollably on a snow-covered road before plunging into Solang Valley. The footage shows the truck sliding while heavy snowfall blankets the area. The driver, realizing the danger, jumped out of the moving vehicle, narrowly escaping a fatal fall. He attempted to stop the truck but also slipped on the icy surface. Moments later, the truck slid off the road and fell into the valley. This incident highlights the perils of driving in snowy conditions. Himachal Pradesh: Man Jumps Out of Moving Car, Narrowly Escapes Mishap As It Skids on Snowy Road Near Atal Tunnel; Video Surfaces.

Man Jumps Out As Truck Skids on Snow-Covered Road in Manali

हिमाचल प्रदेश में बर्फबारी जारी है। 4 मुख्य रोड सहित कुल 23 रोड ब्लॉक हैं। 51 प्वाइंट पर इलेक्ट्रिसिटी प्रभावित है। क्रिसमस के बाद न्यू ईयर सेलिब्रेशन के लिए मनाली हाउसफुल होता जा रहा है। Video मनाली का है। pic.twitter.com/S80esrwULS — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)