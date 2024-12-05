A woman named Vinita Jain has accused ICATT Air Ambulance of gross negligence during the transfer of her critically ill sister, a brain stroke patient, from Guwahati to Delhi. Despite paying INR 13 lakhs and completing formalities in advance, delays and technical failures turned the life-saving transfer into a 21-hour ordeal. Key issues included a delayed departure, an unplanned landing in Lucknow due to engine failure, inadequate alternatives, and chaotic ground transport. The patient was eventually driven to Delhi in an 11-hour road journey, arriving at Apollo Hospital with dangerously high blood pressure. Jain is urging authorities to investigate ICATT’s operations, revoke their license, and implement stricter regulations to ensure patient safety in air ambulance services. PM Narendra Modi Launches Country’s First Helicopter Ambulance Service Through AIIMS Rishikesh.

Woman Alleges Gross Negligence by ICATT Air Ambulance

Woman Alleges Gross Negligence by ICATT Air Ambulance (Photo Credit: LinkedIn)

