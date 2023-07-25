Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) informed on Tuesday against a technical issue affecting payments in web and app. “Passengers are requested to use Ask disha option to book tickets. Passengers can also use e-wallet for booking tickets. Kindly use the user id and password option for booking”, it said in a recent tweet. The corporation further stated in another tweet that the ticketing service is not available at the moment and its technical team is resolving the issue. IRCTC Down: Users Purchasing Online Tickets Face Trouble as Indian Railway Ticket Booking Website and Mobile App Suffers Outage.

IRCTC Down

Due to technical reasons the ticketing service is not available. Our technical team is resolving the issue. We will notify as soon as the technical issue is fixed. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 25, 2023

