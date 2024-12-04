The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently clarified that merely accompanying the minor after her departure or passive association is not sufficient to constitute the offence of kidnapping a minor from their lawful guardian. The high court observed while upholding the acquittal of a man in the kidnapping case of a minor girl. The court further observed that the incident was a case of "consensual elopement, rather than kidnapping as alleged by the prosecution." The observations were made while hearing the appeal against the Trial Court's acquittal order from the charges under Sections 363 (Kidnapping) and 366-A (Procuration of minor girl) of the IPC by granting him the benefit of doubt. Punjab and Haryana High Court Quashes Plea of Student From OP Jindal Global University Challenging Varsity’s Decision To ‘Fail’ Him for Submitting ‘AI-Generated’ Assignment.

HC Upholds Acquittal of Accused in Kidnaping Case

