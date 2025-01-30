A pregnant woman suffered serious injuries after being kicked during a land dispute in the Chitakipur village of the Sajeeti police station area in Kanpur. The incident occurred when the woman tried to intervene while a group of people physically assaulted her sister-in-law and mother-in-law at their home, which was left unattended. The woman, who was heavily pregnant, was struck in the abdomen, causing severe injury. The police, alerted by the woman's condition, immediately took her to the Ghazipur CHC (Community Health Center). Upon examination, doctors found the injury to be grave and referred her to the district hospital for further treatment. Kanpur: Man Sets Scooty on Fire After It Fails to Start in Uttar Pradesh, Police Investigate As Video Goes Viral.

Pregnant Woman Kicked During Land Dispute, Suffers Serious Injuries

कानपुर-जमीनी विवाद में गर्भवती महिला को लात मारी, पुलिस महिला को घाटमपुर CHC को लेकर पहुंची बीच बचाव करने आई गर्भवती महिला को आई गंभीर चोट, घर पर अकेली नन्द, भाभी को कई लोगों ने मिलकर मारा गंभीर हालत देखकर डॉक्टर ने जिला अस्पताल भेजा, सजेती थाना क्षेत्र के चिटकिंपुर गांव का… pic.twitter.com/vnVDfNF1pi — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) January 30, 2025

