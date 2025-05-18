A horrifying incident unfolded at Gurukripa Library in Vardhman Nagar, Karauli, where student Tarun Sharma was brutally attacked while studying. CCTV footage from May 16 shows a group led by Sachin Gurjar from Tigharia violently assaulting Tarun and another student without provocation. Severely injured, Tarun was taken to the Government District Hospital after his condition worsened at home. His father, Ravikant Sharma, stated that Tarun regularly visited the library for studies. Following a formal complaint, New Mandi police registered a case and launched a probe. Superintendent of Police Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay has formed a special team to arrest the accused. The library operator has also been summoned for questioning, and a strict investigation is ongoing to ensure justice is served. Muzaffarnagar Shocker: Girl Gets Classmate Beaten by Boyfriend After Trivial Dispute in Uttar Pradesh College, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Student Beaten in Karauli

