In a significant and controversial move, doctors at JN Roy Hospital in Kolkata have announced they will no longer treat patients from Bangladesh. This decision comes as a response to reported atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, with medical professionals citing solidarity with the persecuted community as the primary reason for their stance. The bold move has drawn mixed reactions. Supporters argue it sends a powerful message of unity with Hindus facing discrimination, while critics express concern over the ethical implications of denying medical aid based on nationality. Bangladesh has faced international scrutiny over its treatment of religious minorities, and the decision by the hospital's staff underscores the growing frustration and call for action among Indian citizens. ‘Bangladesh Must Protect All Minorities’: India Says Interim Government Must Live up to Its Responsibility of Protecting Hindus and Other Minorities Amid Increasing Violence.

Kolkata’s JN Roy Hospital Doctors Refuse to Treat Bangladeshi Patients

Doctors at JN Roy Hospital, Kolkata, have taken a firm and resolute stand, refusing to treat patients from Bangladesh until the atrocities against Hindus in the country come to an end. This bold decision reflects a powerful message of unity and solidarity with our Hindu… pic.twitter.com/JD3PnPsHr6 — Tulla Veerender Goud (@TVG_BJP) November 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)