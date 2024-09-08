The iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Mumbai collected donations amounting to INR 48.3 lakh on the day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in 2024. Mangesh Dattaram Dalvi, Treasurer of the Mandal, confirmed the donation total after counting the offerings. The Lalbaugcha Raja, renowned for attracting millions of devotees during the festival, sees substantial donations each year, which are used for various charitable causes. This year’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began with a grand turnout of devotees eager to seek blessings from the revered deity. The Mandal continues to uphold its reputation as a major hub for the festival, with further donations expected over the course of the 10-day celebration. Lalbaugcha Raja 2024: Counting of Donations Underway at Mumbai’s Iconic Ganesh Pandaal (Watch Video).

Lalbaugcha Raja 2024

#WATCH | Mumbai: The donations received on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi Festival 2024 were counted at Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal. The donation amounted to Rs. 48 lakh 30 thousand: Mangesh Dattaram Dalvi, Treasurer, Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav… pic.twitter.com/dtI6GWtIyt — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2024

