A major landslide in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, October 28 caused disruption in the operations of the Subansiri Hydro-Electric Power Project in Assam. A viral video captured chunks of the hill tumbling down from the dam, obstructing a diversion tunnel in the Subansiri river and causing a significant decrease in the flow of water downstream. Subansiri Hydro-Electric Power Project is operated by National Hydro Electric Power Corporation (NHPC). "This was the only diversion tunnel which was accessible as the other four were already blocked by landslide", said NHPC. Landslide Caught on Camera: Panic Spreads Among Locals After Building Collapses in Uttarakhand’s Nainital (Watch Video).

Landslide Caught On Camera:

