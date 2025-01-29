Amid the chaos following a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, an ambulance caught fire outside the hospital set up at the event site. Visuals showed people using fire extinguishers to control the flames. The incident occurred after reports of a late-night stampede that reportedly left at least 10 dead and several others injured. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. Further details are awaited as officials continue to monitor the situation at the Sangam site. Stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj: 30 Women Injured in Stampede at Mahakumbh Ahead of 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya' in Uttar Pradesh (See Pics and Videos).

Ambulance Catches Fire at Mahakumbh 2025

VIDEO | Maha Kumbh 2025: An Ambulance reportedly catches fire in Kumbh area. Visuals show people using fire extinguishers to douse the flames. Further details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#MahaKumbh2025 #MahaKumbhWithPTI pic.twitter.com/tlYEqKWp2e — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 29, 2025

