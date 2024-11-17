Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in Nigeria's Abuja today, November 17. Addressing the Indian community, PM Narnedra Modi said the affection of the people is a big capital for me. "To spend time with you—this moment will remain with me, all my life... 'Mai akela nahi aaya hun, mai apne sath Bharat ki mitti ki mehak lekar aaya hu'...," PM Narendra Modi said. Earlier in the day, Nigeria conferred the national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first official visit to the country. PM Narendra Modi Scripts History in Nigeria, Only Second Foreign Leader After Queen Elizabeth To Receive National Honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger.

This Affection Is a Big Capital for Me, Says PM Modi

#WATCH | Addressing the Indian diaspora in Nigeria's Abuja, PM Modi says, "This affection is a big capital for me. To spend time with you - this moment will remain with me, all my life... 'mai akela nahi aaya hun, mai apne sath Bharat ki mitti ki mehak lekar aaya hu'..." pic.twitter.com/rwKbKYTcld — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2024

