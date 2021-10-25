AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday slammed BJP government after Team India pacer Mohammad Shami was targeted on social media. The AIMIM chief said that out of 11 players in the team only a Muslim player is being targeted and asked if the BJP government will condemn it? He also added that "In cricket, you win or loose but targeting a player over his religion shows radicalisation and hatred against Muslims". India on Sunday lost against Pakistan by 10 wickets in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 high voltage match.

Md Shami is being targeted on social media for yesterday's match, showing radicalization, hatred against Muslims. In cricket, you win or lose. There are 11 players in team but only a Muslim player is targeted. Will BJP govt condemn it?: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/4KUA0FxRmi — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2021

