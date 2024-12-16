In a dramatic turn of events, a Station House Officer (SHO) was forced to break the glass of a car with a brick after the youth inside refused to stop despite being signalled by the police in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The incident occurred after the car, driven by the youths, collided with a bus and attempted to flee the scene. According to police reports, the vehicle failed to halt when instructed, prompting the SHO to take immediate action. As the car continued to evade, the SHO used a brick to break the window. The youths were later taken into custody. Meerut: Chaos As Vegetarian Family Accidentally Eats Chicken At Romeo Lane Restaurant, Realises After Receiving Bill; Viral Video Surfaces.

