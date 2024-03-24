A tragic incident unfolded in Meerut's Pallavapuram area as a house went up in flames due to a short circuit while a mobile phone was being charged, claiming the lives of four children, on Saturday night, March 23. The parents sustained critical injuries and were rushed to Delhi AIIMS for treatment. Shocking footage captured the devastating scene, with multiple fire tenders and an ambulance rushing to the site as locals gathered in dismay. Meerut Fire: Four Siblings Die, Parents Suffer Injuries After Massive Blaze Erupts Inside Their House in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

Short Circuit During Mobile Charging

#UttarPradesh: Tragic accident in #Meerut. A house caught fire due to short circuit while charging a mobile. 3 children burnt to death, 3 in critical condition, admitted to #Delhi #AIIMS. pic.twitter.com/FaziyNaYWc — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 24, 2024

