A portion of the perimeter wall of approximately 12-15 ft. near Gate 27 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) collapsed due to ongoing construction and maintenance work on the city-side adjoining the wall on May 7. "There was no disruption to any airport operations or services. No injuries or casualties were reported," CSMIA Spokesperson said. The spokesperson said as soon as the incident was reported, CSMIA Airside Security and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were immediately informed & additional guards were deployed at the location, and safety barricades were quickly installed to cordon off the affected area and secure the perimeter. Mumbai Airport Runways To Remain Shut for Six Hours for Pre-Monsoon Maintenance Work, Check Date and Time for Closure.

Mumbai Airport Wall Collapse Pics:

