In a shocking incident that took place in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar, a car driver who broke traffic rules allegedly stabbed a policeman in broad daylight. According to a Twitter user Bharat Ghandat, the driver first broke the traffic rules and started running away after dodging the policemen. However, when the policeman came in front of his car the driver stabbed him. Shockingly, the driver didn't stop there and took the police officer on the bonnet and started driving the car. Ghandat said that the driver drove the car for about half a kilometer with the policeman hanging on the bonnet. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In response to the tweet, the Navi Mumbai Police said that is being registered at Kharghar police station.

Check tweet:

the police officer took it on the bonnet and started driving the car. For about half a kilometer, he kept running like this with the car and the policeman was hanging on the bonnet.@MTPHereToHelp @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice @mybmc — BHARAT GHANDAT (@BHARATGHANDAT2) July 9, 2022

