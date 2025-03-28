A daring jeweller foiled an armed robbery at Mamta Jeweller in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Thursday night. Around 7:24 pm, two robbers—one armed—entered the Saphale-based store. As one brandished a gun, owner Rupsingh Dasana grabbed a bamboo stick and charged at them. The startled robbers fled, firing a round that shattered the shop’s glass. Police confirmed four suspects were involved, and a locally-made firearm (“desi katta”) was used. Officers recovered bamboo sticks and a pouch of stones at the scene. A case has been registered at Saphale police station under relevant charges. Authorities are investigating to nab the culprits. Atm Theft Attempt Caught on Camera in Tirupati: Masked Man Tries to Open ATM Machine With Metal Rod in Cherlopalli, Video Surfaces.

Brave Jeweller Foils Robbery Attempt in Palghar

जब बंदूक के सामने लाठी भारी पड़ जाए. पालघर का वीडियो है जिसमें बंदूक की नोक पर ज्वैलरी शोरूम को लूटने की कोशिश की है. पर शोरूम के मालिक ने लुटेरों को लाठी से भगा डाला.. pic.twitter.com/xMv21QuL2c — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) March 28, 2025

ℙ𝔸𝕃𝔾ℍ𝔸ℝ | "Stick vs. Gun: Brave Jeweler Foils Robbery Attempt. | In a heart-stopping incident caught on camera in Palghar, a courageous jeweler successfully defended his store against armed robbers – armed with nothing but a stick. The dramatic footage shows the would-be… pic.twitter.com/ZzIItrlAfG — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) March 28, 2025

