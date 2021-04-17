Pangolin Seized by STF During Raid near Abhimanpur village in Odisha's Cuttack, One Arrested:

Odisha: STF arrested one person & seized a pangolin & in a raid near Abhimanpur village in Cuttack district. Case registered under multiple sections of IPC as well as Wildlife Protection Act. The pangolin will be handed over to Dist Forest Officer cum wildlife warden, Athagarh pic.twitter.com/j1HAVdzQtu — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)