In a shocking incident from Parbhani, Maharashtra, a woman succumbed to severe burn injuries after being allegedly set on fire by her husband following the birth of their third daughter. The victim was seen fleeing their burning house in harrowing CCTV footage, which has since surfaced. The accused, identified as Kundlik Kale, reportedly had a history of domestic violence, raising concerns about long-standing abuse in the household. According to police reports, the incident was fueled by his dissatisfaction over having a third daughter. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not survive her injuries. Authorities have launched an investigation into the case, and Kale is currently under scrutiny. Parbhani Riot: Violence Breaks Out in Maharashtra Town After Man Tears Constitution Replica Placed in Front of BR Ambedkar Statue, Videos of Vandalism Surface.

Husband Sets Wife on Fire Following Birth of 3rd Daughter

Maharashtra: In Parbhani, a man set his wife on fire after the birth of their third daughter. The wife later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. CCTV footage shows her fleeing the burning house. The accused, Kundlik Kale, with a history of domestic violence, is under… pic.twitter.com/5pl0b6x2vf — IANS (@ians_india) December 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)