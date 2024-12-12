The recent violence in Parbhani, Maharashtra, erupted after Sopan Dattarao Pawar (45) allegedly desecrated a replica of the Constitution placed near Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue on Tuesday. The incident sparked outrage, leading to a citywide bandh (shutdown). DIG Shahaji Umap stated that the mental health of the accused is unstable, and he is currently receiving treatment. In the aftermath of the violence, the police have registered 8 cases and arrested 50 individuals as investigations continue. Parbhani Riot: ‘50 Arrested, 8 Cases Filed, 10 Officials Injured’, Say Police As Violence Erupts in Maharashtra Town After Replica of Indian Constitution Vandalised.

Accused's Mental Condition is Not Stable

Parbhani, Maharashtra: DIG Shahaji Umap on the the violence occurred in Parbhani, says, "...The accused mental condition is not stable, and treatment is currently ongoing. The accused was also attacked by a mob. Over the past two days, the police in Parbhani have registered 8… pic.twitter.com/XR3KSyidUQ — IANS (@ians_india) December 12, 2024

