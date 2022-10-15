On Saturday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's boat collided with a pillar of JP Setu during the inspection of Chhath Ghat situated on the bank of river Ganga. According to reports, the incident took place when Kumar went to inspect the Chhath Ghat, which is located on the bank of the Ganga river. Officials said that all onboard the boat including the Bihar CM are safe.

Nitish Kumar’s Boat Collides With a Pillar of JP Setu

Patna | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's boat collided with a pillar of JP Setu during the inspection of Chhath Ghat situated on the bank of river Ganga today. All onboard the boat including the CM are safe. pic.twitter.com/ga8vusRtjH — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2022

