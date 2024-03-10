In a new advertisement campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a crucial role in stopping the war between Russia and Ukraine. The claim was made in the context of the evacuation of over 22,500 Indian students from the conflict zone. The BJP ad campaign titled “Modi ka Parivar” shows how PM Narendra Modi stopped the Russia-Ukraine war and helped bring back Indians who were stranded in the war torn region. It remains to be seen how this claim will impact the party’s campaign in the run-up to the elections. Russia-Ukraine Conflict: PM Narendra Modi Conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin That Today’s Era Is Not of War, Says Japanese PM Fumio Kishida.

BJP’s New Ad Campaign for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)