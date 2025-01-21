A tragic incident occurred in Jandrola village, located in Mandi tehsil of Poonch district, where a gas cylinder explosion resulted in the death of a mother and her six-month-old child. The explosion, which took place in their home, led to severe damage, causing the loss of lives in an instant. Local authorities and emergency responders rushed to the scene after receiving the distress call, but unfortunately, both the mother and child were declared dead at the site. The cause of the explosion is under investigation, and officials are working to determine whether it was due to a leak or other factors. Jammu and Kashmir: Over 35,000 Youth From Different Areas of the Union Territory Participate in Territorial Army Recruitment Drive at Surankote Town in Poonch (Watch Video).

Cylinder Explosion Claims Lives of Mother and 6-Month-Old Child

Poonch: Gas cylinder explosion in Jandrola village, Mandi tehsil of Poonch district, claimed the lives of a mother and her six-month-old child pic.twitter.com/w6LBa5TYCD — IANS (@ians_india) January 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)