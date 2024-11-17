Over 35000 youth from different areas of the Union Territory take part in TA recruitment. (Photo credits: X/@ANI)

The Indian Army conducted the Territorial Army (TA) recruitment 2024 in Jammu and Kashmir today, November 17. The recruitment drive was held at the Surankote town of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. According to news agency ANI, more than 35,000 youth from different areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir participated in the TA recruitment, which began on November 8. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Territorial Army Invites Applications for Soldier, Clerk and Other Posts; Check Eligibility and Recruitment Process Here.

Territorial Army Recruitment in Surankote Town

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir | Territorial Army (TA) recruitment was conducted by the Indian Army in Surankote town of Poonch district. More than 35000 youth from different areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir participated in this TA recruitment that started on November… pic.twitter.com/FzxG8nMBPk — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2024

