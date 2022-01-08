Chandigarh, January 8: In fresh developments in the security breach case of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Punjab in Ferozepur on Wednesday, the Ferozepur SSP IPS Harmandeep Singh Hans has been replaced by IPS Narinder Bhargav. The development comes amid the hue and cry over the security lapse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where his cavalcade was forced to stop for 20 minutes on a flyover and had to return back due to protests. The Congress government in Punjab and the BJP have been at loggerheads regarding the issue.

Punjab | IPS Narinder Bhargav, Commandant, 3rd IRB Ludhiana, appointed as SSP Ferozepur. He replaces IPS Harmandeep Singh Hans. pic.twitter.com/I5IMSJfzI7 — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

