In a shocking incident in Rajasthan, a newly built road which was awaiting inauguration was washed away in Jhunjhunu district. A video of the incident showing the newly built road being washed away amid heavy rainfall in Rajasthan has also gone viral on social media. It is reported that the flow in Katli River, which passes through Baghuli areas in Udaipurwati, became strong leading to the water level rising following heavy rain on Sunday, July 6. The strong currents of the river pushed against the newly built road and took away a large chunk of it. The viral video also shows an electric pole collapsing into the water soon after the road caves in. 5 Injured as Sand Mining Operators’ Vehicle Try to Run over Villagers in Rajasthan.

Newly Built Road Washed Away Before Inauguration in Jhunjhunu

