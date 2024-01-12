A government college in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, has issued a strict warning against making social media reels on campus. The notice came after a video of students making reels with vulgar lyrics and dialogues went viral. Principal Dr. Shivesh Pratap Singh warned of strict disciplinary action if such ‘indecent’ behaviour continues, stating that it leads to indiscipline. The college management’s next steps are yet to be seen. Instagram Influencer Makes Reel Sitting on Punjab Police Vehicle, Cop Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

Reels Craze in Satna Video

MP | सतना महाविद्यालय के कॉमर्स के दो स्टूडेंट्स ने एक भोजपुरी गाने पर रील बनाई। यह गाना फिल्म कन्यादान [1968] के गाने की तर्ज़ पर है। वीडियो देख कर प्रिंसिपल साहब ने नृत्य करने पर दोनों को अनुशासनहीनता का नोटिस पकड़ा दिया। वैसे, अफगानिस्तान में भी नाचना अनुशासनहीनता में आता… pic.twitter.com/VAOF8PdEnr — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) January 11, 2024

