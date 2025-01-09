As External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar celebrates his 70th birthday on January 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt birthday wishes to him. Taking to X, PM Modi praised Dr Jaishankar’s dedicated service, writing, "Birthday wishes to EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar Ji. He has diligently served the nation and worked towards strengthening our foreign relations. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life." EAM S Jaishankar Meets German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, Holds Wide-Ranging Discussions With Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (See Pics).

PM Narendra Modi Wishes EAM Dr S Jaishankar on 70th Birthday

Birthday wishes to EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar Ji. He has diligently served the nation and worked towards strengthening our foreign relations. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life. @DrSJaishankar — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2025

