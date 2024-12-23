In a bizarre incident, a thief was caught on CCTV dancing with joy after breaking into a grocery store in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. The incident occurred when the thief gained entry by breaking the roof door of the shop. Upon finding a stash of cashews and almonds, the thief was so delighted that he began dancing in celebration, unaware that his actions were being recorded. A video of the thief dancing with joy after finding cashews and almonds in the shop has surfaced on social media. Lucknow Bank Heist: Thieves Break 2 Walls, Steal Jewellery, Goods From 42 Lockers of Indian Overseas Bank in UP; Video Surfaces.

Thief Breaks Starts Dancing Upon Finding Cashew and Almonds

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)