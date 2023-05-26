In the latest development in former Delhi Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain's health update, LNJP hospital sources said that Jain's treatment is underway in ICU after he had a blood clot in his brain due to an injury on his head. The hospital sources also said that Jain;'s condition is stable as of now and further treatment is underway. "Hospital has constituted a medical board of four doctors for his treatment, " the sources added. Earlier, Jain was shifted to ICU at LNJP hospital in Delhi after he fell in the Tihar jail's bathroom. Satyendar Jain Granted Interim Bail on Medical Grounds by Supreme Court in Money Laundering Case.

Jain's Condition Is Stable As of Now

Former Delhi minister & AAP leader Satyendar Jain's treatment is underway in ICU after he had a blood clot in his brain due to an injury on his head. His condition is stable as of now; further treatment is underway. Hospital has constituted a medical board of four doctors for his… pic.twitter.com/SJ5hjWX4nD — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2023

