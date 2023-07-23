Security has been heightened in Uttar Dinajpur's Islampur area in West Bengal as a 12 hours general strike has been called by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). “Yesterday, a cloth dealer was stabbed to death for protesting against some goons associated with TMC who were demanding money from him. He died before reaching the hospital. We have called for a general strike in the Islampur area. We have requested locals in Islampur to support the strike”, Surajit Sen, BJP District vice-president, told ANI. Puducherry: Miscreants Hurl Bomb At BJP Worker Senthil Kumaran, Hack Him to Death (Watch Video).

Security Heightened in West Bengal’s Islampur Video

#WATCH | Surajit Sen, BJP District vice-president, Uttar Dinajpur says "Yesterday, a cloth dealer was stabbed to death for protesting against some goons associated with TMC who were demanding money from him. He died before reaching the hospital. We have called for a general… pic.twitter.com/5nUo2aIfZs — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023

