A disturbing incident occurred in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh when a Dalit woman attending the Collector’s public hearing was allegedly dragged out by the police. A video of the incident went viral on January 29. The woman had come to the hearing to file a complaint but was forcefully removed from the venue by law enforcement. No official statement has been made by the local administration regarding the matter. Singrauli Gangrape: 19-Year-Old Girl Dragged Into Forest, Gang-Raped in Madhya Pradesh; 6 Arrested.

Woman Dragged Out by Police During Public Hearing in Madhya Pradesh

A Dalit woman who had come to the Collector's public hearing with a complaint was dragged out by the police, the incident took place in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh. Even after so many years of independence, Dalits are treated like animals@BJP4India @TribalArmy @UN @UNHumanRights pic.twitter.com/yC1cQBlpRF — Dimpi (@Dimpi77806999) January 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)