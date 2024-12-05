The Maharashtra government has declared December 6, 2024, a local holiday for Mumbai and its suburban districts to observe Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. While government offices will be closed, there has been speculation about the operational status of the stock exchanges. As of now, no official notification has been issued by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) or the National Stock Exchange (NSE) regarding a holiday. According to the stock market holiday calendar, both exchanges are scheduled to remain open on December 6. Historically, local holidays in Mumbai have not affected the functioning of the exchanges unless specified otherwise. Therefore, regular trading activities are expected to continue on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024 Holiday: Will Banks, Schools, Share Markets, Liquor Shops Remain Open on December 6? Know What’s Open, What’s Closed in Mumbai and Maharashtra on Account of Dr BR Ambedkar’s Death Anniversary.

Stock Market Operations on Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024 Holiday: Will Banks, Schools, Share Markets, Liquor Shops Remain Open on December 6? Know What’s Open, What’s Closed in Mumbai and Maharashtra on Account of Dr BR Ambedkar’s Death Anniversary https://t.co/YVWM9U1JQO#MahaparinirvanDivas #Maharashtra… — LatestLY (@latestly) December 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)