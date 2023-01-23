Every year, January 23 is celebrated as Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti in order to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti is also known as Netaji Jayanti or Parakram Diwas. In order to mark Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti, leaders across parties took to social media to remember Netaji on his birth anniversary. BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari took to Twitter and said, "I bow down to pay my respects to the Greatest Freedom Fighter & Liberator of India," while Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "Millions of salutes to the founder of Azad Hind Fauj." Remembering Netaji, President Droupadi Murmu said, "Netaji epitomises exceptional courage and patriotism," while Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled Netaji's unparalleled contribution to India’s history. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Your national worship is a sacred path for all of us," while Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "The whole country salutes his courage and struggle." Besides President Murmu and Nitin Gadkari, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also shared wishes of Netaji Jayanti. In a tweet he said, "Netaji's announcement of "Jai Hind" and "You give me blood, I will give you freedom" awakened everyone for true dedication towards the motherland." Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023 Date and Parakram Diwas Significance: Know History and Celebrations To Honour Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Birthday.

He Will Be Remembered for His Fierce Resistance to Colonial Rule

Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and recall his unparalleled contribution to India’s history. He will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule. Deeply influenced by his thoughts, we are working to realise his vision for India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2023

Check Tweet:

I bow down to pay my respects to the Greatest Freedom Fighter & Liberator of India; Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 126th Birth Anniversary.#ParakramDivas. pic.twitter.com/7FhVMIRjb3 — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) January 23, 2023

Best Wishes to All the Countrymen on ‘Valour Day’

Indians Will Remain Forever Indebted to Him

On Parakram Diwas, we pay homage to one of the greatest sons of Bharat Mata, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Netaji epitomises exceptional courage and patriotism. Under his leadership, millions joined the struggle for India's freedom. Indians will remain forever indebted to him. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 23, 2023

Humble Tribute to the Immortal Son of Mother India

माँ भारती के अमर सपूत, 'नेताजी' सुभाष चंद्र बोस की जयंती पर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। आपकी राष्ट्र आराधना हम सभी के लिए पावन पाथेय है। सभी प्रदेश वासियों को 'पराक्रम दिवस' की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 23, 2023

Netaji Organized an Armed Movement for Freedom by Forming ‘Azad Hind Fauj’

अपनी अद्वितीय नेतृत्व क्षमता से नेताजी ने लोगों को संगठित किया और ‘आजाद हिन्द फौज’ बनाकर आजादी के लिए सशस्त्र आंदोलन किया। उनके साहस और संघर्ष को पूरा देश नमन करता है। आज नेताजी की 126वीं जयंती पर उनका स्मरण कर देशवासियों को ‘पराक्रम दिवस’ की बधाई देता हूँ। #NationSalutesNetaji pic.twitter.com/zvsv6wwtTv — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 23, 2023

Regards on the 126th Birth Anniversary of Founder of Azad Hind Fauj

