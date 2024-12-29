In a heartbreaking incident, a container truck toppled and fell onto a Tata Tigor car in Rakholi, located in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The accident claimed the life of the car’s driver, highlighting pressing concerns about road safety and infrastructure in the area. The tragic event unfolded on a busy road reportedly congested due to ongoing construction work. While the exact speed of the container truck remains unverified, preliminary observations suggest that roadwork and the lack of separation between construction activities and traffic contributed to the risk. Fatal Accident in Nelanamangla: 6 Family Members from Vijayapura Killed as Container Truck Crashes into Volvo Car Near Bengaluru (Watch Video).

Tata Tigor Crushed After Container Falls on It in Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Cars can be made safe only up to a limit. Beyond that, Infrastructure must assist in reducing the risk. A container fell on a Tata Tigor at Dadra Nagar Haveli. Based on the congestion on the road,it looks like a busy road due to road work and the container need not be at speed… pic.twitter.com/BMOOOID6XB — DriveSmart🛡️ (@DriveSmart_IN) December 29, 2024

Container falls on car. Driver lost his life. Location - Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Rakholi area. pic.twitter.com/9sPrj7nA6P — RushLane (@rushlane) December 29, 2024

