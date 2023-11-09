On Thursday, November 9, Nandeeshwar Goud, the Patancheru candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana, held a bulldozer rally before filing his nomination for the Assembly election. The rows of bulldozers featured saffron banners along with the party flags, as seen in the videos that surfaced online. The 'bulldozer' gained popularity in national politics due to the extensive political usage of the tool by state governments led by the BJP. It is specifically connected to the politics of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Bulldozer Model’ Has Become Source of Inspiration for BJP Chief Ministers.

Rows of Bulldozers Take Over Roads in Patancheru

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)