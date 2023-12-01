According to India Today-Axis My India exit poll, with a 42% vote share and 68 seats, the Congress is expected to win Telangana Assembly Election 2023. In the meanwhile, it is anticipated that the ruling Bhartiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will receive 39 seats and 36% of the vote in the state. On November 30, Telangana went to the polls, and the 119-member Telangana Legislative Assembly saw a voter turnout of 70.60%. Following Thursday's election, a number of exit polls suggested that Congress would succeed in overthrowing the state's BRS authority. Based on the party's accomplishments and pledges made during the previous ten years, the BRS is seeking a third term of governance. But the BRS-led administration is being targeted for overthrow by the BJP and Congress. Telangana Exit Poll 2023 Results by India Today-Axis My India, NDTV Live Streaming: Who Will Win Telangana, BRS or Congress or BJP? Watch Result Prediction for Assembly Elections.

Telangana Exit Poll 2023 Results by India Today-Axis My India

Battle for Telangana: @AxisMyIndia poll for @IndiaToday Cong 63-73; BRS 34-44; BJP 4-8; AIMIM: 5-7; others 0-1.. Congress set to win Telangana as per exit poll.. southern comfort for a party struggling in Hindi heartland .. — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) December 1, 2023

