Today India successfully testfired Akash-NG surface to air missile air defence system off the coast of Odisha in Balasore. This is the second test firing of the 30 km strike-range air defence missile systems in last two days: DRDO (Defence Research and Development Org) officials

Today India successfully testfired Akash-NG surface to air missile air defence system off the coast of Odisha in Balasore. This is the second test firing of the 30 km strike-range air defence missile systems in last two days: DRDO (Defence Research and Development Org) officials — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)