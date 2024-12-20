In a significant move for farmers, the Union Cabinet approved the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Copra for the 2025 season. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during a cabinet briefing on December 20, emphasised that the decision reflects the government's commitment to improving the lives of farmers. "In our country, Karnataka holds the highest share of Copra production," Vaishnaw noted, highlighting the region’s importance. For the 2025 season, the MSP for Milling Copra has been set at INR 11,582 per quintal, while Ball Copra will be priced at INR 12,100 per quintal. NAFED and NCCF will act as the central nodal agencies for procurement, with state governments playing a key role in facilitating the process. PM Narendra Modi’s Four-Pillar Strategy Driving India’s Growth Story, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

