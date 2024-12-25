Three people and several were injured after a roadways bus fell into a ditch about 100 meters deep in the Bhimtal area of Uttarakhand’s Nainital on Wednesday, December 25. The deceased people include 2 men and a woman. As per the officials, the bus belongs to Roadways and was going from Bhimtal to Haldwani with 20 to 25 people travelling on the bus. Following receiving information, a relief team SDRF reached the spot, and the rescue operation is underway. A video of the rescue operation has surfaced on social media. Uttarakhand Bus Accident: Roadways Bus Fell Into Ditch About 100 Meters Deep in Bhimtal, Several Passengers Injured (Watch Videos).

Uttarakhand Bus Accident Death Toll

भीमताल में हुए भीषण बस एक्सीडेंट में दो पुरुष, एक महिला, यानी कुल तीन व्यक्तियों की मौत हो गई। दो दर्जन से ज़्यादा घायल है। कुछ ही देर में मजिस्ट्रीयल जाँच के आदेश होंगे, जाँच होगी और कुछ दिन बाद जाँच की फाइल दफ़्तर दाखिल हो जाएगी। इससे आगे की कार्रवाई कभी देखी नहीं आज से पहले।… pic.twitter.com/mPiobIhLr7 — Ajit Singh Rathi (@AjitSinghRathi) December 25, 2024

Uttarakhand Bus Accident

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)