In a bizarre incident that took place in Maharashtra, a car directly hit and got trapped between railway tracks in Amravati. According to reports, the incident took place at Dhamangaon railway station when a car hit the railway track from the railway station after stepping on the accelerator instead of the clutch. Fortunately, there was no loss of life. Reportedly, railway security personnel noticed the incident and averted a major accident. As per reports, the incident took place on Saturday morning at Dhamangaon railway station in Amravati. The incident took place when a man was trying to pull car in front of a house. The employee accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake. Immediately, the car went out of control and broke the embankment of the bridge and directly hit the railway tracks. Zomato Layoffs: Food Delivery App Sacks Nearly 100 Employees Across Functions, 4% Cut in Workforce Likely, Says Report.

Car Gets Stuck on Railway Tracks in Maharashtra

