A video of a dog attack in Agra is going viral on social media. The video claimed the pack of stray dogs attacked the elderly woman near Idgah in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. In the video, 7 to 8 dogs can be seen surrounding and biting the woman as she collapses on the road and tries to defend herself. However, it now comes to the notice that the incident occurred in Jalandhar and not in Agra as it is claimed in the video. In response to the viral video, the Agra Police said that they would take action against the journalist who made the video viral again, attributing it to Agra. Jalandhar: Elderly Woman on Way to Gurdwara Attacked by Pack of 7-8 Stray Dogs Near Wadala Chowk in Punjab, Terrifying Video Goes Viral.

Dog Attack Agra

