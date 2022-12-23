A scary video of a tiger crossing a road has taken the internet by storm. The terrifying video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda. In the video, a car can be seen stopping midway as a tiger crosses the road. Amid all of this, a biker comes speeding and tries to cross the road but is forced to go reverse by the big cat. Seeing the tiger approaching him, the biker begins to reverse as bike as the big cat leaves in a short while. The biker's close encounter with the big cat has got people talking with one user saying, "This is called power, seeing which people move back," while another user wrote, "The bike wala just got saved from converting into Breakfast." Video: Man Riding Scooter Panics, Takes U-Turn After Spotting Tiger Roaming on Road in Maharashtra's Chandrapur.

Watch the Scary Video Here:

As long as one doesn’t have a back gear in the bike, use common sense in the back of your mind & drive slow in wild habitats. Via Ramesh Pandey. pic.twitter.com/7fBnwJUJiH — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 21, 2022

